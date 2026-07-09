Welcome! The US Men’s World Cup team will be forced to split its earnings with the women’s team.

➡️ THINGS YOU DIDN’T KNOW: Kirsten Gillibrand's college-aged son received a $300 million valuation on his "trade stocks as derivatives" company.

🚨 ALARMING: Explosive report finds $225M in alleged K-12 education fraud amid Trump’s crackdown: ‘Especially hideous’ - Fox News

🔥 NEWS: The U.S. struck roughly 90 military targets across Iran's coastline overnight. - CBS

‼️ SHOTS FIRED: GOP megadonor Ken Griffin says he’d back Rubio over Vance in 2028 - Axios

🥂 QUESTION: Is This the End of Booze? - Derek Thompson

❌ WHAT: Activists demand Black English be pushed on kids in California preschools - NY Post

🇸🇾 HISTORIC: The administration formally notified Congress it will remove Syria from the state sponsors of terrorism list — where it has sat since 1979, longer than any nation. - Semafor (free)

🇺🇦 NOTABLE: Trump gives Ukraine a license to build Patriots - NPR

👂 The Show Notes is my blueprint for radio but is only for subscribers. You can subscribe and listen here.