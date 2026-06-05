Welcome! A Golden Knights defenseman was hospitalized after taking an 87 mph shot to the face in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup finals.

🚨 BREAKING: Astronauts on the International Space Station have been told to shelter in place as repairs under way to fix air leaks. - BBC

➡️ NEWS: Senate passes bill to fund ICE for 3 years, without ban on DOJ “anti-weaponization” fund - CBS

‼️ PROBLEM: ‘Running out of money’: Kraft, McDonald’s, Whirlpool CEOs all issue same dire warning about US consumers. - Yahoo

🚀 NOTABLE: SpaceX Is About to Be in Your 401(k) Whether You Like It or Not - NYT (free)

🐎 TOMORROW: Meet the Belmont Stakes horses running in the 2026 race - CBS

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Platner And The Times