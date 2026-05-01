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Gas Keeps Ticking Up…

Iran

Oil prices dipped this morning after reports that Iran has sent its latest ceasefire response to the United States through intermediaries in Pakistan. The move suggests that backchannel diplomacy remains active, even as both sides publicly signal a hard line.

Big picture: That report comes less than 24 hours after Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei reaffirmed that Iran will maintain full control over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and will not abandon its nuclear or missile programs. With those red lines firmly in place, the chances of a near-term breakthrough remain uncertain.

It’s working: Meanwhile, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Admiral Brad Cooper said that, as of April 29, U.S. forces have redirected 42 vessels attempting to breach the blockade of Iranian ports. He added that the effort has blocked the sale of roughly 69 million barrels of oil, costing Iran more than $6 billion in revenue. But…

Iran is using the current ceasefire to recover and reposition its military assets, according to U.S. officials, accelerating efforts to dig up missiles, drones, and other munitions that were hidden underground or buried by recent U.S. and Israeli airstrikes. Intelligence suggests the regime is moving quickly to rebuild its strike capabilities in anticipation of a possible resumption of hostilities, particularly if President Donald Trump moves forward with renewed military action.

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