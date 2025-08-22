Welcome! It’s a great day not to work in public relations for Cracker Barrel.

🚨 HEADLINE: National Guard's presence slashes D.C. crime rates, with seven days homicide-free - Fox 45

🔥 FIRED: Trump says he’ll fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook ‘if she doesn’t resign’ - CNBC

🇮🇷 NEW: Iran is executing innocent civilians at an unprecedented rate. - CHRI

🏈 CHANGE: SEC to go with 9-game conference schedule starting in 2026 - ESPN

📚 DEEP DIVE: New study finds GLP-1 diabetes/weight-loss drugs are linked to a 17% lower overall cancer risk compared to other treatments.

‼️ OUTRAGE: Teen Carjacking Suspects Freed After DOGE Staffer Assault - Dailycaller

➡️ TODAY: Donald Trump will make a televised announcement from the Oval Office today at noon.

✅ WINNING: Canada to remove many retaliatory tariffs on US goods - Reuters

