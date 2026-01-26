Welcome! It’s so cold that trees are exploding.

🚨 UPDATE: More than 36,500 killed in deadliest two days in Iran protest crackdown - NY Post

😳 YE: Kanye West took out a full-page ad in the Wall Street Journal to apologize for being crazy.

‼️ MUST READ: Republicans start raising concerns about Minneapolis shooting - Politico

🇮🇱 FINALLY: Israel says remains of last hostage recovered from Gaza, clearing way for phase-two of ceasefire with Hamas - CBS

🔥 FASCINATING: Yann LeCun’s new venture is a contrarian bet against large language models - MIT

