THE SHOW NOTES: Pulling Out of Minnesota, What White Progressives Like, Upending Iranian Negotiations, & Fact-Checking My Friends At CNN
Welcome! Check out my new podcast, Four Things To Know This Afternoon.
🚨 BREAKING: Tom Homan announces that 700 federal agents will be pulled out of Minnesota after "unprecedented" cooperation from local law enforcement. - The Guardian
👀 MUST READ: What white progressives like - World
‼️ STUNNING: Flirty Emails and Chummy Photos Show How Far Epstein Reached Into Business World - WSJ (free)
🔥 OUCH: Florida State reports $437 million in athletics-related debt - Yahoo
👉 NEWS: Afghan national accused in DC National Guard shooting pleads not guilty, prosecutors may seek death penalty - Fox News
📺 HAPPENING NOW: Scott Bessentt testifies before House committee on the U.S. economy - YouTube
👂 The Show Notes is my blueprint for radio but is only for subscribers. You can subscribe and listen here.