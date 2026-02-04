Welcome! Check out my new podcast, Four Things To Know This Afternoon.

🚨 BREAKING: Tom Homan announces that 700 federal agents will be pulled out of Minnesota after "unprecedented" cooperation from local law enforcement. - The Guardian

👀 MUST READ: What white progressives like - World

‼️ STUNNING: Flirty Emails and Chummy Photos Show How Far Epstein Reached Into Business World - WSJ (free)

🔥 OUCH: Florida State reports $437 million in athletics-related debt - Yahoo

👉 NEWS: Afghan national accused in DC National Guard shooting pleads not guilty, prosecutors may seek death penalty - Fox News

📺 HAPPENING NOW: Scott Bessentt testifies before House committee on the U.S. economy - YouTube

👂 The Show Notes is my blueprint for radio but is only for subscribers. You can subscribe and listen here.