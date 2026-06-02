THE SHOW NOTES: Pulte, Platner, Pence, Anthropic, Netanyahu, & SAT Scores
Welcome! Mexican authorities have discovered a nearly 870-foot-long underground tunnel in Tijuana that connects to a well-known street in San Diego.
🚨 BREAKING: Trump Taps Pulte as Acting Director of National Intelligence - Yahoo
🥊 FIGHT: Scott Pelley accuses CBS News’ Bari Weiss of ‘murdering’ ‘60 Minutes’ - CNBC
💰 NEWS: Anthropic is moving towards an IPO. - Anthropic
➡️ TODAY: Platner heads to D.C. for senator meetings and fundraisers - Axios
🦒 WHAT: Inside America’s Most Dysfunctional Zoo - WSJ (free)
👀 STARTING HERE: The Trump losses keep piling up - Punchbowl
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