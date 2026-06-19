Welcome! Due to a hydraulic leak, my flight was cancelled and I am off radio today. Regardless, The Show Notes must go on.

🇺🇸 MERICA: TSA is telling international World Cup visitors to stop packing ranch dressing in their carry-on luggage.

🚨 BREAKING: Iran declares the Strait of Hormuz closed again after US lifts blockade - NY Post

😂 LOL: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is furious that Donald Trump claimed she “begged” him for a photo. - AP

⛳️ LOLOL: The crowd screamed “NOOOO” in unison as a fan goes to pick up Rory McIlroy’s ball - Barstool

‼️ DISTURBING: Boy, 3, was thrown into crocodile pit by man with learning disabilities deemed unfit for police interview - NY Post