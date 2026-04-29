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🚨 BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules Louisiana must redraw its congressional map in landmark case - The Guardian

🚨 NEWS: James Comey indicted again as DOJ probe deepens into ex-FBI chief - Fox News

🔥 MUST READ: Bad new polls for House Republicans - Punchbowl

📺 MUST WATCH: DNC Chair Ken Martin still doesn’t have a good answer on why he won't release the DNC's autopsy on the 2024 election. - X

👀 LEVIN: Woke Right ‘Influencers’ Are Poisoning The Country With Anti-American Rhetoric - Dailywire

‼️ DISTURBING: Congressman Brandon Gill asked an abortion advocate which form of abortion is her favorite. - X

📊 STAT: The Mag Seven’s collective value on Monday of $22 trillion was as much as all developed stock markets outside the U.S. combined. - WSJ (free)

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