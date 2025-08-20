Welcome! Bed Bath & Beyond is refusing to open retail stores in California.
🍤 SHRIMP: FDA issues warning, investigating after radioactive shrimp bound for Walmart detected at major US ports - Fox Business
🇺🇦 NEWS: Russia launches largest attack of August on Ukraine after Trump-Zelenskyy meeting - ABC
⛳️ GOLF: ‘Nothing Is Off the Table.’ Gigantic Changes Are Coming to Pro Golf. - WSJ (free)
⚫️ BLACK: Trump ordered the border wall to be painted black.
🔥 HISTORIC: Syria issues rare confirmation of talks with Israel as US pushes to stabilize ties - TOI
