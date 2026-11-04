Welcome! Following last night’s bloodbath, today’s Show Notes will be a bit different. Enjoy and listen live here.

We cannot say the polling was wrong. It was right. And the most precise polling is the Exit Polling. I ran the exit polling through Claude and asked it to rank the order of voter priority. Contrary to the claims circulating on social media that it was all about Iran, the exit polling reveals that Iran was more of an accelerant to other issues. After a review of the data from the various media consortiums, here is what the data shows:

Context: 38% of voters were angry and 37% dissatisfied. By group:

Women went D 58–40.

Voters under 45 went roughly two-thirds D.

Hispanic voters went D 62–35.

College graduates went D 62–36.

Non-college voters went R only 51–47.

White voters went R only 51–48.

Just under half view Democrats favorably, against about 4 in 10 for the GOP.👂

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