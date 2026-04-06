Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Roger Beal's avatar
Roger Beal
17m

Maybe Newsom should lay a spur line to Tim Walz's office first ... run a special up there and borrow some Somali-destined cash for California's use.

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Linda Gray's avatar
Linda Gray
3m

Does anyone remember Biden selling oil out of our oil reserves to China? Now we know what they were doing with it.

I’d like to know how Afghar and her daughter were aloud to live in this country to begin with. So thankful for Marco Rubio. I hope ICE drops them off back in Iran with bullseyes on their backs and then let the IDF know.

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