Welcome! Remember Joe Kent? He’s now pushing Iranian propoganda.

🚊 RAIL: Newsom’s California high-speed rail project is now expected to cost $126 billion, with NO TRACK LAID YET. - Fox & CBS & X

🚨 BREAKING: U.S., Iran study ceasefire plan as Trump’s ‘hell’ warning nears deadline - CNBC

🚨 🚨 BREAKING UPDATE: Iran rejects temporary ceasefire, insists on permanent end to war - CNN

❌ ELIMINATED: Majid Khademi, the Head of Intelligence of the IRGC. - BBC

👀 MUST MUST READ: Dems weighing 2028 campaigns run from 2020 positions - Axios

‼️ AGAIN: Iran hangs college student, another man in latest anti-regime protest executions - NY Post

👉 STUNNING: NPR ‘Public Editor’ Admits They Ignored Voices from Attacked Synagogue in Michigan - NewsBusters

📺 QUOTE: “It takes a year to build an aircraft — and 200 YEARS to build a military tradition where you don’t leave anybody behind.” - Ret. Gen. Frank McKenzie on X

👂 The Show Notes is my blueprint for radio but is only for subscribers. You can subscribe and listen here.

Gas & Oil Tracker:

Rescued

After Iranian forces shot down an F-15, leaving a wounded American airman stranded more than 200 miles inside the rugged mountains of southwest Iran, Donald Trump personally ordered a rescue mission, telling Pete Hegseth, “We have to get him.”

The pilot was quickly recovered, but the weapons officer in the back seat was missing. His final radio transmission, “God is good,” left officials in Washington fearing he had been captured.

It marked the first time in more than 20 years that an American airman had been lost over enemy territory. In response, the U.S. launched a massive recovery effort involving more than 100 special operations forces, dozens of aircraft, a makeshift military base inside Iran, and an elaborate CIA deception campaign.

After Iranian forces placed a $60,000 bounty on the officer’s head, the CIA moved quickly to mislead them—spreading false intelligence that he had already been rescued and was being driven out of the country.

Meanwhile, the injured airman evaded Iranian helicopters and drones for more than 24 hours, climbing a 7,000-foot ridgeline before being rescued by SEAL Team Six.

The mission ended with one final complication. After the weapons officer was safely recovered, two transport planes sent to extract the team became stranded at a remote base inside Iran. Commanders flew in three additional aircraft to complete the evacuation, then destroyed the disabled planes to keep them out of Iranian hands.

Watch:

Sources: WSJ (free), NYT (free), Axios, & BBC.

Bonus: Only four out of 47 Democratic Senators said a single word about the heroic rescue.

“Open the Fuckin’ Strait”

Donald Trump did not mince words in an Easter post following the rescue of the airman.

Compare this to Biden’s Easter post of 2024:

NYT : This Is Not China’s War, but Beijing Started Preparing for It Years Ago

The energy shock caused by the war in the Middle East caught China, the world’s top buyer of oil, by surprise. But Beijing has been preparing for a crisis like this for years. China has stockpiled increasingly large amounts of oil. It has pursued renewable sources of energy like solar, wind and hydropower so aggressively that its demand for refined oil, diesel and gasoline is falling. And it has harnessed technology to reduce its reliance on the foreign-sourced raw materials that go into the massive output of its factories. China’s ruling Communist Party has long viewed its industries as the foundation of its national security strategy. It has sharpened — and expanded — that approach since President Trump’s first term. China has doubled down on policies to build up local industries, in turn strengthening its global dominance over resources and supply chains. “You have seen more top-down industrial policy, more guidance from the central government to develop certain strategic sectors that China believes they need to strengthen in order not to be controlled by a Western power,” said Heiwai Tang, director of the Asia Global Institute at the University of Hong Kong. Energy was the linchpin.

Full story at NYT (free).

Good

WSJ : China Creates New Aviation Mystery With Offshore Warning Zones

China has taken the unusual step of reserving swaths of offshore airspace without explanation for a period of 40 days, issuing alerts similar to those used to warn aviation authorities of Chinese military exercises, which typically last no more than a few days. Beijing hasn’t declared any exercises in the area, sparking a new aviation mystery following an unexplained pause in military flights around Taiwan. The airspace reserved in the current alerts is hundreds of miles away from the self-governing island. The alerts are in effect from March 27 through May 6, and haven’t previously been reported. Formally known as “Notice to Air Missions,” or Notams, such designations are intended to inform pilots and aviation authorities of temporary airspace hazards or restrictions.

Full story at WSJ (free).

WSJ : An Inside Look at OpenAI and Anthropic’s Finances Ahead of Their IPOs

OpenAI and Anthropic are racing toward potentially record-breaking initial public offerings by the end of the year. An inside look at the financials of both companies prior to funding rounds completed earlier this year shows their Achilles’ heel: the soaring costs needed to train new artificial intelligence models. OpenAI expects to spend $121 billion on computing power for AI research in 2028. That means the company anticipates burning $85 billion that year even after almost doubling sales from the prior year. Such losses would dwarf those of virtually any other public company in history. Anthropic doesn’t expect to spend nearly as much, but its rosiest forecasts tell a similar story of mounting computing costs. Both companies are releasing new versions of their AI models at a faster cadence than ever before, while pouring more resources into the training runs that create them. The arms race is showing no signs of slowing.

Full story at WSJ (free).

Tweets that caught my eye:

Trending news:

Credit card interest rate cap could reduce access for over 100 million Americans - Fox Business

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Monday that Israel attacked the South Pars petrochemical plant at Asaluyeh in Iran. - AP

Maryland’s biggest newspaper is going after the governor’s 2028 campaign - SEMAFOR

Florida beach plagued by spring-break debauchery hosts Easter service - NY Post

India turns to Iran for oil and gas after 7-year hiatus, signaling limits to U.S. tilt - CNBC

Artemis II astronauts race to set a new distance record from Earth and behold the moon’s far side - AP

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon in annual letter cites risks in geopolitics, AI and private markets - CNBC

Mysterious pod of killer whales never seen before visits Seattle - CBS

Tori Spelling, children taken to hospital after Southern California car crash - Fox News

Airlines are starting to cancel flights as they face jet fuel shortages and rising prices brought on by the Iran war - BI

Gen Z Won’t Stop Having Sex With AI Chatbots - VICE

U.S. payrolls rose by 178,000 in March, more than expected; unemployment at 4.3% - CNBC

South Korea says ‘credible intelligence’ indicates North Korean leader’s daughter is successor - Reuters

More Americans Are Breaking Into the Upper Middle Class - WSJ (paywall)

San Francisco Sobers Up - NYT (free)

Market snapshot:

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