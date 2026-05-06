Welcome! I’m broadcasting from Springfield, MO today at KWTO Radio. Last night, California gubernatorial candidates debated on CNN. I’m not sure I care.

🚨🚨🚨BREAKING. The FBI has raided the office of Virginia Senate President Pro Tempore L Louise Lucas along with a marijuana dispensary next door to her office.

The Show is Live. TUNE IN NOW.

🌟A Star is Born. Rubio before the press corps filling in as White House Press Secretary. From DJ Marky Marco to Press Secretary to Secretary of State to National Security Advisor to Archivist of the United States to Deputy Junior Librarian of Congress — is there anything that guy can’t do?

🏅Reigning Champ. Donald Trump took out a majority of Indiana State Senators who had opposed his redistricting bid. But it is probably not enough to get Indiana to now redistrict. The other big winner is Senator Jim Banks who helped fund the effort.

🧾A Bill of Goods. The United States and Iran might have a one-page memo to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the war. The regime wins.

🚨🚨Gas. Gas prices are 50% higher today than they were before the Iran War. This is a political problem for the President and the GOP.

☭ The Communists Reap What They Sow. After Mamdani attacked Ken Griffin in an ad, Griffin says his company will grow in Florida, not New York.

Presented Without Comment

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