Welcome! President Trump posted Tom Cotton’s cell number over the daylight savings bill.

👀 PROBLEM: A lab technician at a Russian anti-plague institute in Siberia broke a test tube holding the pneumonic plague bacterium, died a week later, and now nearly 200 people are under quarantine. - Axios

‼️ MUST READ: Multiple Security Failures Allowed FlyDubai Pilot Into Cockpit - WSJ (free)

🚨 NEWS: U.S. B-1 bombers evacuated from UK base after attack threats from Iran - Axios

🔥 MORE LEAKS: Ken Paxton complained in newly leaked audio that he’s “never been in a race where I felt less control over the campaign…it’s all coming, you know, from DC.” - X

❌ DISGUSTING: Zach Bryan headlined Robert Kraft’s Gillette Stadium in a “Free Palestine” shirt, weeks after Kraft blocked Macklemore from Ed Sheeran’s tour over a long history of antisemitic rhetoric. - CBS

🇨🇳 BUSTED: California realtor nabbed at LAX in alleged China spy case targeting Taiwan president’s relative - Fox News

🏀 STUNNING LeBron James will make nearly four times more from promoting prediction markets than he will playing basketball. - The Athletic (free)

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