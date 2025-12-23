Welcome! Ben Sasse just announced he has stage-four pancreatic cancer.

US GDP grew by 4.3% in the third quarter of 2025, crushing analysts’ predictions of 3.2%. The long-delayed government report marks the most significant increase in quarterly GDP growth in nearly two years. But consider this point on the labor market:

WaPo : New York realizes it cannot afford its green promises

The Washington Post Editorial Board is applauding New York governor' Kathy Hochul’s transition away from green energy policies and blasting blue states that refuse to do the same.

It’s no coincidence that most of the states with the highest prices also have the most ambitious decarbonization mandates. Even though the federal government can dish out all kinds of subsidies for renewable energy, the states largely get to regulate how they generate and sell their electricity. Florida has chosen to base its energy generation on reliability and affordability, instead of ideology. Despite intense energy demands driven by a subtropical climate, Florida’s electricity prices are two percent lower than the national average. The state gets about 75 percent of its energy from natural gas. Symbolic climate gestures please activists, but they become a political liability when the bills come due.

MUST READ : For Fallen Syrian Dictator Assad and Family, an Exile of Luxury and Impunity

Just a few weeks after a whirlwind rebel offensive seized control of his homeland last year, a Syrian expatriate in Moscow treated himself to a meal in the city’s tallest skyscraper.

With views from the 62nd floor, stylish hostesses and elaborate cocktails, the restaurant “Sixty” regularly welcomes members of Russia’s political elite and foreign celebrities.

So the Syrian diner, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said he had not been surprised when waiters asked him to refrain from taking photos.

But he was surprised to discover who one of the V.I.P.s dining in his midst was: his country’s ousted dictator, Bashar al-Assad.

Full story at NYT (free).

BREAKING : Trump administration to start seizing pay of defaulted student loan borrowers in January

The Trump administration will start garnishing the wages of student loan borrowers in default in early January, a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Education confirmed to CNBC on Tuesday.

It will be the first time a portion of borrowers’ paychecks has been at risk since the start of the Covid pandemic, when collection activity was halted.

Starting the week of Jan. 7, the Education Department expects around 1,000 defaulted student loan borrowers to receive notices of administrative wage garnishment, the spokesperson said. After that, the number of notified borrowers will continue to increase.

Full story at CNBC.

"We don't want immigrants that are coming here illegally, draining us of resources, and being prioritized above... anybody in our society."

The Afghanistan withdrawal:

NYT : The Pentagon and A.I. Giants Have a Weakness. Both Need China’s Batteries, Badly.

Chinese battery dominance has long been a problem for industries like auto manufacturing, but now is increasingly being viewed as a national security threat. Currently, U.S. military forces rely on Chinese supply chains for some 6,000 individual battery components across weapons programs, according to Govini, a defense analytics firm.

“The reality is very stark,” Tara Murphy Dougherty, Govini’s chief executive, told a recent gathering of top defense and industry officials in California. “There are foreign parts in 100 percent of our weapon systems and military platforms.”

China understands the importance of these batteries. On Oct. 9, amid growing trade disputes, China threatened to limit exports of some of its most advanced lithium-ion technologies, including fundamental components like graphite anodes and cathodes.

Full story at NYT (free)

WSJ: China’s Sprint for Tech Dominance Can’t Hide an Economy Full of Holes

In cities and small towns across China, two seemingly contradictory facts are simultaneously true: China is closing the gap with the U.S. for global technological dominance, and yet big parts of its economy are a mess.

Locally pioneered electric cars zip past deserted apartment blocks. Factory robots run by artificial intelligence churn out products that jobless college graduates cannot afford. State technology funds throw billions of dollars at money-losing startups even as the national debt surges to unprecedented levels.

The emergence of AI startup DeepSeek earlier this year showed China can challenge the U.S. in some of the world’s most competitive technologies.

But Beijing’s gains are coming at a steep cost, with the state’s heavy-handedness in directing investments wasting colossal amounts of money. The hundreds of billions of dollars China spends each year on domestic technology also eats away at the money for rural education, reinforcing the social safety net and other programs economists say are needed to put growth on a firmer footing.

Full story at WSJ (free).

LOL: Matt Gaetz tells Tucker Carlson that “Israel was involved in the ‘op’ that accused him of trafficking underage girls.” - X

Yanked “60 Minutes” episode aired in Canada - Axios

Powerball jackpot soars to $1.7 billion after another night with no big winner - AP

Nearly 30 Yale undergraduate departments have no Republican faculty, Buckley Institute report finds - NY Post

Multiple fatalities reported as Mexican Navy plane crashes off Texas coast, recovery effort underway - Fox News

Greta Thunberg arrested at pro-Palestinian protest in London - NBC

Russian elites are obtaining Serbian passports with visa-free access to the EU during the war. - Belgrade

Trump says US needs Greenland for security, taps envoy to ‘lead the charge’ - Reuters

New Class of Warship to Be Named After Trump - WSJ (paywall)

