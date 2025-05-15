Welcome! A Hamas spokesperson released a statement praising the murder of Tzeela Gez, a pregnant mother of three.

🔥 MUST READ: Inside Harvard’s Discrimination Machine - City Journal

🚨 NEWS: Hackers have stolen Coinbase’s customer data and are demanding a $20 million ransom after bribing a select number of Coinbase staff.

🧠 AI: Meet AlphaEvolve, the Google AI that writes its own code—and just saved millions in computing costs - Venture Beat

📺 MUST WATCH: Ben & Jerry’s co-founder Ben Cohen had a complete meltdown in front of HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

🇮🇷 WINNING: Top Iranian official says Tehran would forgo highly enriched uranium in nuclear deal with Trump - NBC

🇨🇳 PROBLEM: Embedded Chinese tech ‘could freeze cars and traffic lights’ - The Times

👂 The Show Notes is my blueprint for radio but is only for subscribers. You can subscribe and listen here.

Never Done This Before

Y’all, I’ve never done this before. But I really want to now. My wife and I have a friend who is struggling with brain cancer. Her dear husband is having to take a leave of absence to help the situation. It’s not good. They could use some help. If you are so inclined, please consider helping them.



Thank you very much for your consideration. - Erick

Quote of the day from a top Democrat:

"I'm not in the habit of praising Donald Trump but ... I think the president has, in this last week or so, played the Middle East pretty darn well."