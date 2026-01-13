THE SHOW NOTES: SCOTUS, Iran, Bessent, China, Havana, Credit, California, & Clinton
Welcome! Bill Clinton defied a subpoena to appear before Congress over connections to Jeffrey Epstein.
‼️ NEWS: December core consumer prices rose at a 2.6% annual rate, less than expected - CNBC
🏳️⚧️ TODAY: Supreme Court takes up cases over transgender athletes in school sports - Fox 5
🔥 GOOD: Bessent told Trump that investigation of Fed chair creates a “mess” - Axios
🚨 ALARMING: China’s hottest new app is, ‘Are You Dead’ - Vice
💔 DEVASTATING: Scott Adams, Dilbert comic strip creator, dies at age 68 after battle with prostate cancer - CBS
