Welcome! Disgraced NFL reporter Dianna Russini got out of traffic tickets by FaceTiming the head coach of the officer’s favorite NFL team.

🥊 FIGHT: Bill Cassidy says he “lost my temper” with Trump in the GOP lunch; Trump admits he raised his voice back. - Fox News

‼️ DEVASTATION: Twin earthquakes — 7.2 and 7.5, just 39 seconds apart — leveled buildings near Caracas with at least 164 dead and climbing. - ABC

🔥 NEWS: New Mexico governor calls for criminal probe of DEA allowing fentanyl shipments to hit streets - AP

👀 QUESTION: Why is Marco Rubio the only administration official speaking clearly on the Iran deal? - X

🌎 STUNNING: How Google uses Android phones as a “global earthquake network.”

🛢️ OIL DIVES: Brent slid more than 4% to its lowest since before the February strikes on Iran as peace talks advance. - CNBC (free)

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