Welcome! Donald Trump held a “very good” call with China’s Xi this morning.

🚨 BREAKING: Trump bans citizens of 12 countries from entering the U.S. - NBC

👀 NEW: US trade deficit cut in half over tariff escalations. - ABC

📺 SCOTT JENNINGS: “The two least credible sources of information in this world are the Gaza Health Ministry and Karine Jean-Pierre.” - X

🇺🇦 FASCINATING: The Ukrainian Spy Agency Behind the Stunning Strike on Russia’s Bomber Fleet - WSJ (paywall)

🇮🇱 ISRAEL: IDF reveals it used laser system to intercept dozens of Hezbollah drones last year - TOI

➡️ GAZA: Israel says it has recovered the bodies of 2 Israeli-American hostages from the Gaza Strip - AP

👂 The Show Notes is my blueprint for radio but is only for subscribers. You can subscribe and listen here.