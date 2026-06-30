Welcome! Mexican soccer fans honked car horns all night in front of the hotel the Ecuador team stayed at ahead of tonight’s World Cup match.

‼️ OOPS: NPR published then retracted a story that Alito was planning to retire from the Supreme Court. - X

📈 MARKETS: The Dow closed above 52,000 for the first time ever on Monday, with Alphabet rallying nearly 5% on its first day as a Dow component after it replaced Verizon. - CNBC

⚽️ NOTABLE: Landon Donovan believes the USA can win the World Cup. They just need a lot of good breaks - CNN

💰 IMPORTANT: Student loan shake-up hits July 1: Here’s what to know - Axios

🚨 WATCH: Only 27% of Democrats are proud to be American. - X

👂 I am off radio today, but Drew Steele is filling in. Listen live here.