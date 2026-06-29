Welcome! A senior Paris official has blamed the United States in part for France's deadly heatwave.

🔥 NEWS: The U.S. and Iran agreed overnight to halt their tit-for-tat strikes and meet in Doha on Tuesday to settle the Strait of Hormuz dispute, pulling an 11-day-old ceasefire back from the brink. - Axios

💔 HEARTBREAKING: Argentine soccer player Lucas Trejo loses wife, two children in Venezuela earthquake building collapse - Fox News

➡️ SPLIT: Comcast soars 20% after announcing it will spin off NBCUniversal and Sky from cable business - CNBC

‼️ NOTABLE: Dems’ Tea Party-like rebellion built by a decade of frustration - Axios

👀 STUNNING: Graham Platner is leading Susan Collins in Maine - X

🫏 QUOTE OF THE DAY: A blue-collar Democrat running to keep her seat in rural Washington has a secret drug-fueled past filled with kinky fetish parties, nudism and an alleged fondness for nitrous oxide “whippets.” - NY Post

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