Welcome! A massive geyser of rotting trash erupted in LA.
🚨 BREAKING: Anthropic’s record IPO is LIVE and trading at $111.50 per share. - CNBC
🚨 🚨 STUNNING: The average Anthropic employee will be worth $44 million after today’s IPO based on current share prices. - X
‼️ BIG STORY: House Dems to introduce immigration bill establishing a 10-year expiration on final orders of removal - ABC
💰 QUOTE: Elon Musk admits he feels “pretty foolish” after spending nearly $500 million on midterm races won by Democrats. - BBC
🇮🇱 NOTABLE: Republicans in early 2028 primary states back Israel, not critics Fuentes, Owens or Carlson - Axios
👀 MUST READ: Why Muslims will soon become the world’s largest religious group and Christians will be the second largest - Pew Research
📉 MARKETS: The Dow dropped 561 points and the S&P 500 fell for a fifth straight day yesterday after Fed minutes showed nearly every official expects more rate hikes - AP (free)
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