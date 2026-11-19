Welcome! A massive geyser of rotting trash erupted in LA.

🚨 BREAKING: Anthropic’s record IPO is LIVE and trading at $111.50 per share. - CNBC

🚨 🚨 STUNNING: The average Anthropic employee will be worth $44 million after today’s IPO based on current share prices. - X

‼️ BIG STORY: House Dems to introduce immigration bill establishing a 10-year expiration on final orders of removal - ABC

💰 QUOTE: Elon Musk admits he feels “pretty foolish” after spending nearly $500 million on midterm races won by Democrats. - BBC

🇮🇱 NOTABLE: Republicans in early 2028 primary states back Israel, not critics Fuentes, Owens or Carlson - Axios

👀 MUST READ: Why Muslims will soon become the world’s largest religious group and Christians will be the second largest - Pew Research

📉 MARKETS: The Dow dropped 561 points and the S&P 500 fell for a fifth straight day yesterday after Fed minutes showed nearly every official expects more rate hikes - AP (free)

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Tracking this:

The Historic Yet Unproductive Trilateral Summit