Welcome! Charlie Kirk became a Christian at an elementary school started by Wayne Grudem.

🚨 NEWS: Eric Adams has dropped out of the New York City mayoral race. - NY Post

⏰ COUTDOWN: 36 hours until a government shutdown.

‼️ OUTRAGE: The Chicago Teachers Union is celebrating the life of a cop-killer who fled to Cuba. “Rest in Power.” - X

☪️ DEFENDING ISLAM: First-cousin marriage has ‘benefits’, says NHS guidance despite birth defect risk - The Telegraph

🤢 NEWS THAT MATTERS: 58 million pounds of corn dogs recalled over possible wood in the batter - NBC

👂 The Show Notes is my blueprint for radio but is only for subscribers. You can subscribe and listen here.