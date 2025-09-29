Welcome! Charlie Kirk became a Christian at an elementary school started by Wayne Grudem.
🚨 NEWS: Eric Adams has dropped out of the New York City mayoral race. - NY Post
⏰ COUTDOWN: 36 hours until a government shutdown.
‼️ OUTRAGE: The Chicago Teachers Union is celebrating the life of a cop-killer who fled to Cuba. “Rest in Power.” - X
☪️ DEFENDING ISLAM: First-cousin marriage has ‘benefits’, says NHS guidance despite birth defect risk - The Telegraph
🤢 NEWS THAT MATTERS: 58 million pounds of corn dogs recalled over possible wood in the batter - NBC
👂 The Show Notes is my blueprint for radio but is only for subscribers. You can subscribe and listen here.