THE SHOW NOTES: Shutdown, Epstein, Magazine, Duckworth, Credit, Religiosity, & Venezuela
Welcome! A loaded magazine was found on a Frontier flight in Atlanta with a mysterious inscription.
✅ OVER: After 42 days, 22 hours, and 30 minutes, the longest government shutdown is officially over. - Fox News
‼️ HEADLINE: ICE says Duckworth staffer impersonated lawyer to gain access to detainee - Chicago
🎶 NEW: People can no longer tell if a song is AI-generated or not.
🚨 SCOOP: The Secret Meeting That Ended the Shutdown - WSJ (free)
🇻🇪 LOL: Venezuelan military preparing guerrilla response in case of US attack - Reuters
🔥 DATA: ‘Things are pretty crappy.’ 1 in 4 US households are living paycheck to paycheck - CNN
👂 The Show Notes is my blueprint for radio but is only for subscribers. You can subscribe and listen here.