Welcome! The World Series is TIED after game four.

📉 STUNNING DATA: 1.73 million vehicles were repossessed last year, the most since recession-wracked 2009 - WSJ (free)

🚨 NEWS: A US missionary in West Africa was abducted by Islamic jihadists. - CBN

‼️ AWKWARD: Ex-Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s word salad answers baffle New Yorker reporter during train-wreck interview - NY Post

🇻🇪 WOW: US sought to lure Nicolás Maduro’s pilot into betraying the Venezuelan leader - AP

👀 NEWS: Truckload of ‘aggressive’ research monkeys escape after truck crash in Mississippi; 1 still on the loose - Fox News

📺 WATCH: Liberal podcaster Jennifer Welch suggests the Democratic establishment needs to get on board with wanting conservatives dead. - X

⛔️ DISTURBING: Sudan’s paramilitary killed hundreds including hospital patients in Darfur, residents say - AP

👂 The Show Notes is my blueprint for radio but is only for subscribers. You can subscribe and listen here.