Welcome! Finally, I have a hurricane named after me.

🇺🇸 STAT: The state of Florida has won its fourth Stanley Cup while Ron DeSantis has been governor.

🚨 BREAKING: Supreme Court upholds a state law banning some gender-affirming care for minors - ABC

🔥 HEADLINE: Pro-Israel hackers claim cyberattack on Iranian bank - Axios

➡️ TODAY’S MUST READ: Is AI not that smart?

💣 FASCINATING: This ‘Bunker Buster’ U.S. Bomb Could Cripple Iran’s Nuclear Ambitions - WSJ (free)

👂 The Show Notes is my blueprint for radio but is only for subscribers. You can subscribe and listen here.