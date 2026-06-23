Welcome! India eyes a high-risk Mount Everest mission to recover the frozen body of a climber only known as “Green Boots” after 30 years

⚾️ BOOM: MLB commissioner tells Sen. Hawley Giants players won’t be disciplined over Bible verses on Pride Night hats - Fox News

‼️ TALARICO 1: Texas’s Talarico Scrubbed Website of Statements Supporting ‘Trans Kids’ and ‘Bold, Progressive Ideas’ Ahead of Senate Run - Free Beacon

‼️ TALARICO 2: “I always think of myself as a Christian who hates Christianity.” - X

👀 WORTH READING: What is Gavin Newsom doing? - Nate Silver

🔥 ALARMING: Trading has been halted in South Korea after stocks plunge 10% - AOL

❤️ HEADLINE: Savannah Guthrie makes tearful plea over missing mom Nancy live on ‘Today’ show after grim ransom note’s claims - NY Post

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Vance 🤝 Obama