Welcome! JD Vance is making a guest appearance on The View

👀 NEW FROM ME: Brian Kemp voters, not MAGA faithful, will sway GOP gubernatorial runoff - AJC (paywall)

🚀 NOW: SpaceX pops 20% after biggest IPO ever making Elon Musk the world’s first trillionaire - CNBC

🚨 BREAKING: Iran-linked group claims hack of FBI drones, threatens World Cup, monitor says - CBS

🇺🇸 USA: German tourist goes viral sampling Chili’s, Buc-ee’s and other US chains on World Cup road trip - NY Post

💰 PROBLEM: Wholesale inflation hit 6.5% year-over-year in May, the hottest since 2022, a day after CPI jumped to 4.2%. Energy is the driver. - CNBC

⚽ TODAY: The 2026 World Cup kicks off on U.S. soil this evening, with the USMNT opening against Paraguay at 9 PM EST. - ESPN

🏀 WATCH: The Knicks are one win from their first title since 1973 after an all-time comeback from 29 down in Game 4. Game 5 is tomorrow in San Antonio. — CBS Sports

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