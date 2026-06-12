THE SHOW NOTES: SpaceX, Iran's Plan, Texas Tech, World Cup, Graham Platner, & The UFO Files
Welcome! JD Vance is making a guest appearance on The View
👀 NEW FROM ME: Brian Kemp voters, not MAGA faithful, will sway GOP gubernatorial runoff - AJC (paywall)
🚀 NOW: SpaceX pops 20% after biggest IPO ever making Elon Musk the world’s first trillionaire - CNBC
🚨 BREAKING: Iran-linked group claims hack of FBI drones, threatens World Cup, monitor says - CBS
🇺🇸 USA: German tourist goes viral sampling Chili’s, Buc-ee’s and other US chains on World Cup road trip - NY Post
💰 PROBLEM: Wholesale inflation hit 6.5% year-over-year in May, the hottest since 2022, a day after CPI jumped to 4.2%. Energy is the driver. - CNBC
⚽ TODAY: The 2026 World Cup kicks off on U.S. soil this evening, with the USMNT opening against Paraguay at 9 PM EST. - ESPN
🏀 WATCH: The Knicks are one win from their first title since 1973 after an all-time comeback from 29 down in Game 4. Game 5 is tomorrow in San Antonio. — CBS Sports
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