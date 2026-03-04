Welcome! Spain sold Iran detonators, explosives, and military software??

🚨 MUST MUST MUST READ: The Trump-Netanyahu call that changed the Middle East - Axios

‼️ TEXAS: The guy who won the Democratic Senate primary in Texas claims that God is non-binary and that there should be a giant welcome mat at our southern border.

🏛️ SCOTUS DECISION: Supreme Court Unanimously Backs Deference to Immigration Judges in Asylum Cases - Bloomberg Law (Paywall)

🔥 HEGSETH: “We are punching them while they’re down, which is exactly how it should be… They are toast, and they know it, or at least, soon enough, they will know it. And we have only just begun, to hunt, dismantle, demoralize, destroy, and defeat their capabilities.” - NBC

🇪🇸 NEWS: Trump threatens to cut off trade with Spain after it disallowed US use of joint bases in Iran war - AP

✅ YES: Trump’s ending of hospital drug discount tax scam deserves full-throated defense - Washington Times

👑 NEWS: Ali Khamenei’s son Mojtaba is the favourite to succeed him as Iran’s supreme leader - The Guardian

➡️ ➡️ The Show Notes is my blueprint for radio but is only for subscribers. You can subscribe and listen here.