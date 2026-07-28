Good afternoon. A 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit Japan overnight - CNN

⛪︎ SENATOR LINDSEY GRAHAM: The funeral services for the late U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham begin today. - WYFF4

🛢️ OIL RETREAT: WTI crude plunged more than 8% Monday to around $82 a barrel on de-escalation hopes - Yahoo Finance

🚔 MANHUNT: Three people are dead after a shooting in Seattle; a teen is in custody as police search for another suspect. - CBS News

🏦 THE FED: The FOMC opens its two-day July meeting today; the rate decision and Warsh’s presser come tomorrow at 2 PM. - CNBC

🗒️ FACE TO FACE: Trump to meet with Zelenskyy and Netanyahu at the White House - NBCNews

🐶 CLOSING SHOP: Major pet store closing 75 locations nationwide, slowing expansion- Fox Business

🙅‍♂️ DENIED: Mamdani brushes off 9/11 families’ petition to bar him from 25th anniversary ceremonies - NYPost

🎧 RECORD SETTER: Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” collects a 15th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 - Billboard

👂 The Show Notes is my blueprint for radio but is only for subscribers. I am on family vacation this week, but listen to Elijah Haahr fill in. Listen live here.