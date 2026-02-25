THE SHOW NOTES: State of the Union
Welcome! Mamdani downplayed yesterday’s attack on NYPD officers, calling it a “snowball fight.”
🚨 STUNNING: Bill Gates admits he had 2 affairs with Russian women, apologizes to staff over Jeffrey Epstein ties - NY Post
🪖 NEWS: U.S. must overhaul military readiness and tech metrics - Axios
🇲🇽 MAPPED: See Where Mexico’s Cartels Are in Control - WSJ (free)
🕳️ WATCH: A traffic camera in Nebraska caught the moment a sinkhole swallowed two cars. - X
🇨🇳 INTERESTING: How Xi’s military purges could hamper China’s ability to fight - NBC
🎧 IMPORTANT: Make sure you check out my new podcast, Four Things To Know This Afternoon.
➡️ ➡️ The Show Notes is my blueprint for radio but is only for subscribers. You can subscribe and listen here.