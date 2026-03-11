Welcome! Kamala Harris is canceling her California book tour.

😂 LOL: Starbucks founder Howard Schultz says he’s moving from Seattle to Miami as Washington lawmakers push a 9.9% tax on incomes over $1 million. - X

❌ OUT: More than 300 TSA agents have quit during the ongoing government shutdown.

‼️ NEWS: The New York Times spoke to an engineer in Tehran who said many residents are surprisingly comfortable with the U.S. bombings. - X

🙄 EXPECTED: The contracting mess Noem’s leaving behind at DHS - Axios

🔥 GEORGIA: Harris, Fuller to face off in Georgia special election for MTG seat - CNN

➡️ IMPORTANT: Behind the Curtain: America’s big lie - Axios

👂 The Show Notes is my blueprint for radio but is only for subscribers. You can subscribe and listen here.