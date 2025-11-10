THE SHOW NOTES: Tariff Dividend, 50 Year Mortgages, Shutdown Ended, & BBC Resigns
Welcome! The Anchorage School District places a “we do not endorse” disclaimer on the US Constitution and the Declaration of Independence.
🚨 NEWS: Supreme Court rejects call to overturn its decision legalizing same-sex marriage nationwide - AP
↘️ WINNING: Transgenderism Is in Rapid Decline Among Young Americans - Skeptic
⛔️ NO NO NO: Housing director confirms administration ‘working on’ 50-year mortgage after Trump hint - The Hill
⛔️ DIVIDEND: Trump says he’ll issue $2,000 tariff dividend to all except ‘high-income people’ - ABC
📺 MUST WATCH: November has the worst-ever consumer sentiment of current conditions since 1951. - Harry Enten on CNN
⚾️ AGAIN: Guardians pitchers Emmanuel Clase, Luis L. Ortiz indicted for allegedly rigging pitches in MLB betting scheme - CBS
