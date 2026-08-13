Welcome! A single ticket in Illinois won last night’s Powerball, only the eighth in history to exceed $1 billion.

🚨 BREAKING: Karoline Leavitt to step down from White House press secretary role - NBC

⛽ RECORD: The national gas average has never been above $4/gallon this late in the summer — until now. GasBuddy: “the national average has never been above $4/gal after Aug. 12 in any previous year — ever” - Yahoo Finance

➡️ STARTING HERE: Americans Love the Roar of a V-8 Engine—and They Don’t Want to Give It Up - WSJ (free)

‼️ STUNNING QUOTE: “If Ken Paxton doesn’t come to Jesus on how to run for office, he will lose.” - Mark Halperin

❌ HARRY ENTEN: Voters don’t care about climate change. - CNN

👀 HEADLINE: Tariff Refunds Are Here—and Turbocharging Earnings - WSJ (free)

🙄 NOT THE ONION: Someone sued Hershey because the pumpkin-shaped Reese’s cup didn’t exactly match the pumpkin on the wrapper. - CBS

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WNBA

The WNBA’s anti-hate task force was unable to settle on the definition of a woman, instead punting the question of gender-defining criteria to future meetings.

BLOOMBERG : ‘We’re Not Big Brother’: Flock CEO Unveils New Privacy Guardrails After Backlash

Flock Safety plans to establish new guardrails for its technology following backlash over allegations that its automated license plate readers are being misused and enabling mass surveillance. The company said it will announce on Thursday changes that are intended to strengthen privacy protections and reduce instances of abuse. Default settings for data retention will be changed to seven days from 30 to limit exposure of potentially sensitive information. Customers will also be able to control which offense types captured on Flock cameras can be searched by others. Searches of data by Flock cameras will require a case code to justify the reason — it was previously optional — and an audit log tracking user activity will be mandatory. When Flock detects abnormal search patterns, a new feature allows them to block users from accessing the system pending a review. The changes exceed what is currently required by most states, the company said. “We’re not Big Brother,” Chief Executive Officer Garrett Langley said in an interview. “We’re focused on protecting people.”

Full story at Bloomberg (free).

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