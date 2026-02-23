Welcome! Despite having the highest taxes in the country, NYC is looking for volunteer snow shovellers.

🚨 NEWS: An armed man was shot and killed at Mar-a-Lago - NPR

🏒 MUST WATCH: Donald Trump called the US Men’s hockey team after they beat the Canadians.

‼️ MUST READ: The U.S. spent $30 billion to ditch textbooks for laptops and tablets: The result is the first generation less cognitively capable than their parents - Fortune

🫏 QUOTE: “Top Democratic officials who worked on the party’s still-secret autopsy of the 2024 election concluded that Kamala Harris lost significant support because of the Biden administration’s approach to the war in Gaza, Axios has learned.” - Axios

😳 WHAT: Trump raises ‘global’ tariff to 15% - Yahoo

➡️ ➡️ The Show Notes is my blueprint for radio but is only for subscribers. You can subscribe and listen here.