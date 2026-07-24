Welcome! A bison appeared to deliberately puncture a car tire in Yellowstone National Park as visitors watched in disbelief.

🇮🇱 NEWS: Trump to meet Netanyahu at the White House on Tuesday amid Iran escalation - Axios

🏀 UPDATE: LeBron James reportedly signing with 76ers for his 24th NBA season - Yahoo

🇨🇳 NOTABLE: Chinese ship shoots water cannon at Philippine vessel with CNN crew on board near flashpoint shoal - CNN

📺 MUST WATCH: Jake Tapper’s must-watch interview with Ben Sasse. - X & X

‼️ HEADLINE: Mamdani warning to wealthy New Yorkers about ‘fair share’ sparks online firestorm: ‘Full-blown communist’ - Fox News

👀 STUNNING: US measles cases reach 35-year high, for second record-breaking year in a row - CNN

🔥 FRANCE ABLAZE: Some 40,000 people — including 10,000 tourists — were evacuated near Bordeaux as a wildfire tore through more than 10,000 hectares of southwest France - France 24

👂 LISTEN: Victor Armendariz is filling in today as I raise money for the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta on my flagship station today. Listen live here and donate here.