Welcome! Anchorage, Alaska will be the first US city to let voters cast a ballot on their smartphones.

🚨 BREAKING: Trump says he’s asking Justice Department to investigate Epstein’s ties to slew of high-profile figures - CNN

🚙 HEADLINE: Ford CEO says he has 5,000 open mechanic jobs with 6-figure salaries from the shortage of manually skilled workers: ‘We are in trouble in our country’ - Fortune

🇷🇺 OUTRAGE: Russian military spy ship spotted just miles off US coast - NY Post

🔥 BOOM: California revokes 17,000 commercial driver’s licenses for illegal immigrants - AP

✅ NEW: BBC formally apologizes to President Trump for documentary edit - Axios

‼️ DATA: 40% of women aged 15 to 44 say they would move abroad permanently if they had the opportunity. - Gallup

👂 The Show Notes is my blueprint for radio but is only for subscribers. You can subscribe and listen here.