Welcome! Here’s your annual Donald Rumsfeld IRS Tax Day Letter appreciation post.

🚨 BREAKING: US stops 9 oil tankers attempting to break Trump’s blockade on Iranian ports - Fox News

👉 MUST READ: Here’s What the U.S. Blockade of Iran Looks Like - WSJ (free)

‼️ DISTURBING: DHS employee murdered while walking dog by criminal immigrant who was naturalized under Biden - NY Post

❌ OOPS: Dianna Russini resigns from The Athletic amid Mike Vrabel controversy - Fox News

🫏 HASAN PIKER: “The fall of the USSR was one of the greatest catastrophes of the 20th century.” - X

🛢️ QUESTION: If America has all this oil, why are gas prices going up? - X

🇨🇳 PROBLEM: Americans grow a bit friendlier toward China - Axios

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