THE SHOW NOTES: Team USA, Market Bloodbath, Ro Khanna, California Probation, SOTU, & Taiwan Chip Disaster
Welcome! The US Men’s hockey team will attend the State of the Union after the Women’s team declined.
🚨 DISTURBING: NYPD officers were pelted with snowballs in Washington Square Park
‼️ UPDATE: Savannah shares new video offering $1 million reward in search for mom - Yahoo
🇮🇷 NEWS: Rubio to brief top lawmakers on Iran at 3 PM.
🇲🇽 EL MENCHO: Cartel leader’s romantic partner helped lead to his deadly capture - CBS
🐊 STUNNING: Florida Chamber CEO says high-tax states are in a ‘death spiral’ as $4M-an-hour wealth migration accelerates - Fox Business
➡️ ➡️ The Show Notes is my blueprint for radio but is only for subscribers. You can subscribe and listen here.