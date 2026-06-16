Welcome! Embattled Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby is entering the NFL supplemental draft.

🔥 NEWS: Gavin Newsom is under investigation by the DOJ - NBC

‼️ STUNNING: SPLC boss funneled $1.2 million to lover in neo-Nazi group — pair even had joint bank account - NY Post

🚀 HEADLINE: SpaceX surges past Microsoft in market cap, becoming fourth-biggest U.S. company - CNBC

🛢️ FINALLY: Brent oil dips below $80 per barrel for first time since March - CNBC

🙄 MASSIVE: OnlyFans spending in the U.S. reached a total of $2.6 billion last year - Morning Brew

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