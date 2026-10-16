Welcome! Here’s what a 24-team college football playoff bracket could look like.

🔥 PROBLEM: Democrats post “mind-blowing” numbers ahead of 2026 midterms - Axios

‼️ DISTURBING: 3 children, 1 teacher killed in shooting at Bend, Oregon, elementary school; teen suspect dead - CBS

🎃 STUNNER: Trick Or Treat? Halloween Candy Prices Up 71% Since 2021 - Finance Biz

📺 MUST WATCH: Troy Jackson told Susan Collins to “shut up” in a televised debate last night. - X

👀 WHAT I’M READING: How El-Sayed Lies About His Health-Care Plan - National Review

💰 MIDTERM AFFORDABILITY: Many Americans Are Struggling to Afford Basic Necessities - Pew Research

👂 I am off radio today, but the Show Notes must go on. You can subscribe and listen to my guest host Elijah Haahr here.

🏎️ What You Missed Last Night

While most of us were watching Thursday Night Football or the MLB playoffs, Elon Musk debuted the highly anticipated Tesla Roadster… and it flies.