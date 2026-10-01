Welcome! Check out Leland Vittert’s must-watch clip on yesterday’s hijacking. For the month of October, Leland is giving my subscribers a 20% discount on his page.

🔥 STARTING HERE: Man arrested, accused in plot to attack Texas Capitol building - NBC

👀 MUST READ: Tennessee tried to execute Christa Gail Pike yesterday morning, gave her two doses of the lethal drug, and she was still alive and loudly snoring when they loaded her into an ambulance. Pike previously demanded an all-female lethal injection team to carry out her execution, claiming she could be traumatized by having men involved in her final moments. - People

❌ BOOM: Rubio ordered Iranian delegation to leave the country - Axios

🚨 BREAKING: 10-year Treasury yield hits highest level since 2002 as global bond rout gathers pace - CNBC

🏈 QUESTION: Is the college football playoffs expanding to 24 teams?

📺 PROBLEM: "I'm gonna say this, I probably shouldn't: nine of my players make more than my assistants. And the other three make more than all my staff, and we are not one of the highest payers..." - Arkansas basketball coach John Calipari

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Hijacking

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu just told Fox & Friends that the FlyDubai co-pilot who tried to hijack the jet yesterday was radicalized by Islamist indoctrination and the interrogation is still underway.

The improbable nature of yesterday’s outcome can’t be overstated. Consider this:

Go read this profile of the pilot from WSJ (free): The 38-Year-Old Captain Who Fought Off Cockpit Attack on FlyDubai Flight

As an aviator, Smit Machchhar had piloted through an in-flight birth, turbulent monsoon skies and a high-wire landing in Greece that stretched his skills to the limit. On Wednesday, the 38-year-old Indian pilot faced a midair incident of a completely different sort: a violent stabbing attack from within the cockpit. Capt. Machchhar fought off his attacker while in charge of a FlyDubai Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplane to Tel Aviv, apparently managing to alert air-traffic control, open the cockpit door and allow passengers and crew to rescue the plane from a petrifying plunge. His heroism was hailed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who praised his patience, acumen and courage. Machchhar suffered severe wounds to his neck and hands, according to a dentist who treated the pilot on board Flight 1073 after restraining the attacker. “The cockpit was full of blood,” said Shota Musaev on Israeli Army Radio on Thursday.

A stunning thing to post:

Insider Trading and Data Centers

Senate Democrats blocked two GOP-backed bills Wednesday aimed at two potent affordability issues: rising data-center energy costs and congressional stock trading.