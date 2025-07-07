Welcome! At least 55 people were shot in Chicago this weekend.

🚨 NEWS: DOJ, FBI conclude Epstein had no "client list," died by suicide - Axios

‼️ BREAKING: Active shooter killed in attempt to ambush Border Patrol agents in Texas - Fox News & X

➡️ HEARTBREAKING: A Texas Dad Tried to Kayak to His Daughters. The Girls Texted, ‘I Love You.’ - WSJ (free)

📺 HACK: Tucker Carlson celebrated July 4th by interviewing the President of Iran and justified not asking hard questions because he “wouldn’t get an honest answer.” - X

😳 JFK: Shadowy CIA operative interacted with Lee Harvey Oswald months before JFK assassination, newly released docs show - NY Post

🇷🇺 BREAKING: Russian minister dies by suicide hours after getting fired by Putin, officials say - CNN

🇷🇺 TWO DAYS BEFORE: Top Russian Oil Executive Dies in Moscow Window Fall - Newsweek

