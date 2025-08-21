Welcome! An Eric Adams staffer tried to give a reporter a potato chip bag full of cash.

🚨 BREAKING 1: Dr. James Dobson, Focus on the Family founder and adviser to 5 presidents, dead at 89 - Fox News

🚨 BREAKING 2: NY appeals court voids the nearly $500 million civil fraud penalty against Trump - CNN

🔥 HEADLINE: California resident catches the plague, likely from infected flea at Lake Tahoe - NBC

❌ AGAIN: Judge denies DOJ's request to unseal Epstein grand jury records - ABC

🗑️ OUTRAGE: The Cracker Barrel rebrand is a disaster. - Newsweek

😳 STUNNING: Ousted L.A. fire chief claims Bass ran a misinformation campaign, defamed her to save herself - ABC7

➡️ SHOCK POLL: Most Gen Z job seekers have their parents write their resumes, apply for jobs, or join them on the interview.

📚 DEEP DIVE: This Protein Slows the Aging Brain, and We Know How to Counter It - UCSF

