🚨 HEADLINE: Trump extends TikTok deadline — again - Politico

🔥 MUST READ 1: The Media Are Incapable of Covering Left-Wing Violence - National Review

🔥 MUST READ 2: Why the Kirk Assassination Is a Warning to the Left - NYT (free)

❤️ HEARTWARMING: Mets’ Francisco Lindor watched his wife play the national anthem on violin before hitting a second-inning home run at Citi Field. - Clip 1 & Clip 2

👀 FED WATCH: The Fed’s rate decision will be announced today at 2 PM.

😂 LOL: Ben & Jerry’s co-founder is leaving because the new ownership group won’t let the brand dabble in politics.

➡️ INTERESTING: Alzheimer’s Drugs Are Finally Tackling the Disease Itself. Here’s How - SA

