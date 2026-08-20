Welcome! Atlanta Democratic Mayor Andre Dickens is furious with the DNC.

🚨 BREAKING: Scott Jennings is making a push to replace Karoline Leavitt as WH press secretary, according to Dasha Burns at Politico.

‼️ STUNNING: James Talarico says Karmelo Anthony (who stabbed a 17-year-old to death) was convicted because "there were no black members of the jury" and the "system is not working for black Texans." - X

➡️ DISTURBING: 2 college students dead, 7 injured after driver crashes into school’s cycling team - NY Post

💰 MASSIVE: Walmart received a massive $2.9 billion tariff refund.

😳 PERSPECTIVE: It took the US 200 years to reach its first $1 trillion in debt. It took 95 days to add its last - X

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Quote of the day: AI Is Failing Students

“After six months, pupils using AI saw their average homework score rise by 18% across all subjects. The time they took to complete each assignment fell from an average of 64 minutes to 45. But come exam time, the same students scored 20% below their classmates who had not called on AI’s help. Homework scores once predicted exam performance; now those who score highest are, perversely, more likely to do worse in exams.” -The Economist

The Bond Problem

The 30-year Treasury erased its gains from yesterday’s historic buyback, calling into question the safety of what has been universally considered the world’s safest asset.

What happened: In an attempt to provide greater liquidity to the 30-year note, the U.S. Treasury doubled the size of its buyback operation to at least $4 billion from $2 billion per operation. The objective was to tame the rising 30-year yield, which hit a 19-year high of 5.337% the day before on Tuesday. The yield dipped to roughly 5.18%, enough to snap stocks’ three-day losing streak but then steadily climbed back to near an all-time high.

Scott Bessent went on CNBC this morning to defend the decision:

Driving the anxiety: Total public debt officially crossed $40 trillion this week, $40.047 trillion, per Treasury’s own ledger, more than double the $19.95 trillion when Trump was first sworn in back in January 2017, and up a full trillion dollars just since March. It took America until 1981 to hit its first trillion; we now add one roughly every five months. July alone produced a $432 billion monthly deficit, the fourth-highest in U.S. history, as tariff refunds turned customs receipts negative for a third straight month.