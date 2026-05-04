Welcome! The Supreme Court has halted the 5th Circuit’s ban on the abortion pill. Notably, pro-life organizations are increasingly blaming the Trump Administration.

Happy Birthday. Rory McIlroy turns 37 today.

This will be somewhat abridged today as I have had an insane morning.

Iran. The rules of engagement have changed. The US will start helping ships through the Strait of Hormuz and attack any Iranian vessel that tries to stop them.

Flipping? Republicans are trying to get Fetterman to flip. The problem is Fetterman is a progressive. He just supports Israel. Get Fetterman to the GOP and the GOP will hate him as much as the Democrats do right now.

Redistricting. Alabama and Tennessee are meeting in special sessions to redraw congressional districts. Alabama may get stopped by a federal judge because of its primary. Tennessee, ironically, would wipe out a Memphis seat held by a white Democrat and replace that seat with one held by a black Republican. South Carolina’s legislative leaders are blocking a redistricting effort there and Georgia cannot start its process because early voting is underway.

Tariffs + War = Car Industry Crisis. Forget the aviation industry problems. Right now, the auto industry is headed into a crisis because the President has a 50% tariff on imported aluminum, the nation does not produce enough aluminum directly, and the war with Iran has raised international prices generally. Ford is warning of F-150 shortages and higher prices.

Coup and Rumors of Coup. Keep your eye on Russia. Major media outlets report the Russian government is increasingly concerned about a coup effort or an assassination attempt on Vladimir Putin. Think tanks that look at Russia say the nation’s oligarchic coalition is fracturing. Mark Galeotti at the Spectator says these rumors and concerns are overblown and wishful thinking. What is not overblown is that Zelensky went to Armenia for a security conference, which suggests Armenia’s support for Russia has severely cracked and Ukraine is continuing to claw back territory. And a Ukrainian drone penetrated Moscow’s air defenses right before the Victory Day parade.

The Secret to Happiness. Poor Americans who go to church are happier than rich Americans who do not go to church. Faith in God and the community that comes from church continues to show up in data as a stabilizing influence in society.

Out of Germany. The Germans view the 5000 American troops withdrawing from the country as symbolic. But the fractures in NATO keep growing.

Dems Go Hard Left on Foreign Policy. The Democratic Party’s big outside foreign policy think tank has decided to go far left with a pro-Palestinian agitator in charge. This is going to profoundly shift that party’s thinking against both Israel and American interests.

Spirit. There’s nothing left of the company. 14,000 people are without jobs. Democrats are now insisting they should not be blamed, Trump should be blamed. The paper trail says otherwise.

Understand Where We Are Right Now

Republicans are losing Republican-leaning independents. If they cannot get them back before November, the election is going to be brutal.

Luckily for the GOP, these are the sorts of candidates the Democrats are advancing:

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Latest Gas Prices:

With Apologies

Sorry folks. Out of time on this. Tune in to the show now and I’ll cover everything else there. I’ll have full show notes tomorrow.

— Erick

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