Welcome! A linebacker for the Philadelphia Eagles was arrested last night for driving 135 MPH in Twiggs County, Georgia.

🚨 BREAKING: DNC Chair Ken Martin was bullied into releasing the 2024 autopsy, and it’s worse than you think. - Fox News

‼️ FINALLY: The Minnesota daycare owner featured in Nick Shurley’s viral video has been federally charged with fraud. But here’s how CNN framed the original story.

🇨🇺 NEWS: U.S. grand jury indicts Raúl Castro, former Cuban president - NPR

☔️ OOPS: Waymo driverless car gets stuck in Atlanta flash flooding - 11 Alive

🤔 NOTABLE: Ex-prosecutor allegedly stole secret report on Trump, named file “Bundt Cake Recipe” - CBS

🫏 HEADLINE: Colorado Democratic Party censures Democratic Gov. Jared Polis after he commutes Tina Peters’ sentence - CBS

👂 The Show Notes is my blueprint for radio but is only for subscribers. You can subscribe and listen here.

Quote of the day:

“Two studies independently concluded that the capabilities of the leading AI models have been doubling about every four months since 2024, and that rate is accelerating. Even if the current rate holds steady, by the 2028 election, the best AI models will be 250 times more capable than those of today. The implications of AI capabilities 250 times more powerful—let alone more than that—are difficult to comprehend. Their potential to accelerate scientific research, transform education, and create entirely new industries is enormous. But the disruptions will be equally profound and in many cases deeply personal for voters.” - Council on Foreign Relations

The Autopsy

DNC Chairman Ken Martin is actually right. The just-released DNC autopsy is deeply flawed and filled with errors. But Ken Martin hired the guy who wrote it and won’t take much responsibility for it other than saying it does not meet his standards. The report makes no mention of the Democrats’ effort to protect Joe Biden and lie about his decline. The report makes no mention of the Democrats being completely out of step with Americans on a host of cultural issues. It’s all about having messaging problems and not about the actual policies.

There are some good tidbits. The report does note Democrats have failed to define themselves as anything other than Trump, but fails to note their definitional attempts are all about being a vanguard of the Left. It does fault Kamala Harris for not pushing back enough against Trump attacks, but blames the Biden team for failing to prepare Harris, as opposed to Harris being a bad candidate.

This is all good news for the GOP because the Democrats are clearly, like the Bourbons of France, forgetting nothing and learning nothing all at the same time.

Oil Jumps as Iran Hardens Nuclear Position

Oil prices moved sharply higher Thursday after a Reuters report suggested Iran’s leadership is refusing to allow the country’s enriched uranium to be shipped abroad, a position that will further complicate pending peace talks with the United States.

U.S. crude rose nearly 4% Thursday morning to $101.96 per barrel, while Brent crude climbed roughly 3% to $108.34.

However…

➡️ The news comes as gas prices continue to hit new highs. AAA reports that all 50 states have average gas prices above $4 a gallon, a first since the war began.

➡️ House Appropriations Committee Chair Tom Cole told Punchbowl News (paywall) yesterday that the Defense Department is on track to exhaust its funding for the war in Iran by August. The statements match claims from Pentagon leaders who say they could run out of money for operations this summer unless Congress passes a new wartime spending bill.

NYT : Democrats’ Midterm Strength Masks Fierce Divides and Frustration, Poll Shows

The Democratic Party is entering the midterm elections with the political winds at its back but a fiercely dissatisfied and divided voter base that is trying to steer the party in wildly divergent directions, a New York Times/Siena poll found. More than half of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents expressed frustration with the party, despite the fact that Democrats appear well positioned to take the House and compete for the Senate in November. Registered voters favored Democratic candidates over Republicans by 10 percentage points, a sizable margin less than six months out from the midterms. But beneath that strong showing, unhappiness spanned almost every part of the party’s coalition — including young, white, Black and college-educated voters — and was especially strong among Democrats least attached to the party, who are the most likely to swing elections.

Full story at NYT (free).

AI Boom

The AI trade got another boost this week from two very different corners of the industry.

Nvidia blew past Wall Street expectations again, reporting Q1 revenue of $81.62 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.87, ahead of analyst estimates. The company also offered a stronger-than-expected outlook, projecting roughly $91 billion in revenue next quarter as demand for AI chips and data-center infrastructure continues to surge.

Meanwhile, Anthropic appears to be reaching a major milestone of its own. The maker of Claude is reportedly on pace for its first profitable quarter, with Q2 revenue expected to more than double from $4.8 billion to $10.9 billion and produce roughly $559 million in operating profit.

Note the cumulative impact of AI spending on markets: