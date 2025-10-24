THE SHOW NOTES: The Caribbean, Trade Negotiations, Inflation Data, Hakeem Jeffries, Bret Baier, & Zohran Mamdani
Welcome! Governor Newsom gave 62,000 CDL commercial driver licenses to illegal immigrants.
🚨 BREAKING: Bret Baier Being Eyed as New Anchor For ‘CBS Evening News’ - Investing
💥 AGAIN: The U.S. military conducted its 10th strike on a drug boat in the Caribbean, killing all six aboard. - AP
‼️ DATA: Inflation rate hit 3.0% in September, lower than expected - CNBC
👀 YOU HAVE MY ATTENTION: Female spies are waging ‘sex warfare’ to steal Silicon Valley secrets - The Times
🔥 MUST READ: Jay Jones’s Wife Donated to ‘Freedom Fund’ That Busts Murderers and Rapists out of Jail - Free Beacon
🧐 DAVID BROOKS: The Rot Creeping Into Our Minds - NYT (free)
🔴 RANKED: The Top 10 Universities According To The Wall Street Journal - WSJ (free)
