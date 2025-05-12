Welcome! The Pope’s brother is no fan of Nancy Pelosi.

🔥 DRIVING NEWS: SLF poll shows Cornyn losing to Paxton by 16 points - Punchbowl

🚨 BREAKING: Trump signs order aiming to cut some U.S. drug prices to match lower ones abroad - CNBC

👀 NEWS: EPA Director Lee Zeldin plans to kill the mandatory stop/start switch in vehicles.

❌ LOL: MLB fans react to Rockies' 21-0 loss to Padres: 'Sell the team' - Fox News

✈️ BLOWBACK: White House and Qatar discuss transfer of luxury jet for Air Force One - BBC

👂 The Show Notes is my blueprint for radio but is only for subscribers. You can subscribe and listen here.

Trade Deal?

The US and China have agreed to hit pause on an escalating trade war following weekend negotiations in Geneva.

Details: Both countries are immediately reducing their 125% reciprocal tariffs on each country’s imports to 10% for the next 90 days. A separate 20% tariff tied to China’s known role in the fentanyl trade will stay in place for the US. Markets surged with the Dow gaining more than 1,000 points, while companies like Apple, Google, and Meta were up more than 5%.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent explained the necessity of a decoupling from China on CNBC:

“We do not want a generalized decoupling from China… But what we do want is a decoupling for strategic necessities, which we were unable to obtain during Covid and we realized that efficient supply chains were not resilient supply chains.”

📺 Bessent on Biden:

📺 How Bessent leveraged economic problems in China:

James Mackintosh put it best in The Wall Street Journal:

Some in the administration, including Trump himself, have pushed tariffs for different reasons: To raise revenue to finance income tax cuts and to recompense the U.S. for providing the global public goods of its military and the dollar’s reserve status. Others in Congress want to use tariffs to limit the development of China as a strategic rival.

At the very least, it is much better for markets that the U.S. uses tariffs to pry open foreign markets than to impose them simply because Trump is a self-declared tariff guy. Investors should keep their fingers crossed that Bessent remains in the driving seat.

WSJ: Hamas to Release Last Living U.S. Hostage From Gaza on Monday

Hamas said it would release the last remaining living American hostage in Gaza on Monday, marking a diplomatic win for the Trump administration that is bringing up mixed reactions in Israel.

Edan Alexander, a 21-year-old American-Israeli soldier who was captured while serving near the border with Gaza, is set to be released as part of a deal between the U.S. and Hamas. Israel said that it would allow for a safe corridor for Alexander’s exit from the enclave but that it wouldn’t be giving Hamas anything for his freedom.

Hamas still holds the bodies of four slain American-Israelis taken during its assault on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. The U.S. is also working on their release.

Full story at WSJ (free).

🚨 Update before we hit send:

📺 Murphy x Douthat

Democratic Senator Chris Murphy can’t flatly say that boys shouldn’t play in girls’ sports.

NYT: Trump Heads to the Middle East With a Single Goal: Deals, Deals, Deals

President Trump will tour the Gulf this week in search of one thing above all else: business deals. Planes. Nuclear power. Artificial intelligence investments. Arms. Anything that puts a signature on the bottom of a page.

While planning the first major overseas trip of his second term, a four-day swing through Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, Mr. Trump told his advisers that he wanted to announce deals that would be worth more than $1 trillion.

Full story at NYT (free). Related story at Axios.

Chuck Todd Blasts Bernie Sanders’ Private Jet Answer

Tweets that caught my eye:

BREAKING:

Trending news:

Scoop: Dem seeks probe into reports Qatar plans to gift plane to Trump - Axios

Trump promises to slash drug costs, tying US prices to those paid abroad - Politico

The Hard Calls Dems Must Make to Regain Power - The Bulwark

Wreckage of 800-ton ship found after its deadly sinking well over a century ago: 'Significant discovery' - Fox News

Defendants in Georgia ‘Cop City’ case say they are in limbo as trial delays continue - AP

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer says the UK is becoming an “island of strangers” - X

Anheuser-Busch invests $300M to boost manufacturing careers, veteran employment - Fox Business

Did You Shoot Somebody in Self-Defense? There’s an Insurance Policy for That. - WSJ (paywall)

Market snapshot: